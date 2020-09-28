7 Best Serums For Black Skin

It’s no secret that brown skin requires an extra touch for a melanin-rich look. Our skin soaks up the sun, so it’s only right that we give it all the love it needs. As gorgeous as our skin looks, we tend to deal with dark spots and hyperpigmentation. While you may have your own concoctions and product regimens you follow for your skin, it’s worth seeing what else is out there that can keep your skin in shape. And face serums are absolutely worth adding to your day-to-day lineup.
Face serums may seem like just another product you can do without, but they actually come in major clutch. Of course, it’s all about finding one with the right ingredients that cater to your needs. This essential provides skin with a layer of moisture and can help aid in reducing the look of hyperpigmentation, dullness, aging skin, the list goes on.
So, we say all of that to let you know that face serums are a necessity for Black skin. If you know the trouble of trying to fade dark spots, then you know that we need all the help we can get. We’ve compiled a list of seven face serums that will do brown skin justice. Grab a pen, pad, or bookmark this page, because this is one you don’t want to forget.
1. FENTY BEAUTY FAT WATER PORE REFINING TONER SERUM
This beauty comes live and direct from the Bad Gal herself, Rihanna. Fenty Beauty’s 2-in-1 ($28.00, Fentybeauty.com) offering provides the benefits of a toner and serum. It’s made with niacinamide, barbados cherry, green tea and fig, and witch hazel that comes together to give your skin the royal treatment. It helps refine the look of pores, reduces the look of dark spots, and evens skin tone.
2. URBAN SKIN RX HYDRAFIRM + BRIGHTENING SERUM
Urban Skin Rx has been on the tip of everybody’s tongue for good reason. This serum ($58.00, Urbanskinrx.com) is formulated with hyaluronic acid, alpha arbutin, peptides, niacinamide, and lactic acid to improve the visible signs of aging as well as the appearance of uneven skin tone and rough texture. Its non-pore clogging formula is also a good choice for oily, blemish-prone skin types.
3. FACE BY CAMILLE ROSE YOUTH BURST AGE REVERSING NIGHT SERUM
Camille Rose has the midas touch on haircare and skincare. This night serum ($18.00, Camillerose.com) is made with Ceramide-3 and East Asian Baikal Skullcap plant extracts that come together to stimulate natural collagen production and protect delicate facial skin from sun damage. It also gives skin a healthy and moisturized glow.
4. PURE TROPIX BRIGHTENING ELIXIR
This elixir ($45.00, Puretropix.com) was created with all skin types in mind. With each use, it creates a protective moisture barrier while naturally stimulating the production of collagen and elastin to keep you looking fresh all day.
5. THE ORDINARY ASCORBYL GLUCOSIDE SOLUTION 12%
If you stay on top of the skincare game, then you may be familiar with this offering. The Ordinary’s serum ($12.90, Sephora.com) is a highly-stable, water-soluble vitamin C derivative that has been shown to brighten skin over time. It’s free of alcohol and other harsh ingredients, which makes it a gentle option for all skin types.
6. BENEATH YOUR SKIN NOURISH SKIN & HAIR SERUM
Beneath Your Skin has changed the game on us. Not only can we use this serum ($60.00, Beneathyourmask.com) on our face, you can also show your strands some love, too. This blend is supercharged with a potent cocktail of pure plant and essential oils that balances moisture levels and restores elasticity to skin and hair. It also protects from environmental stressors.
7. BUTTAH VITAMIN C SERUM
Buttah Skin is helping us get our glow on with their Vitamin C serum ($39.00, Buttahskin.com). It features a proprietary blend of retexturizing vitamin C and antioxidants that work to make your melanin shine through. Kiss dark spots goodbye.