Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Last night, the 2021 Soul Train Awards were taped at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and although we have to wait until November 28 to see the full show on television, we have a sneak peek of the hottest looks to hit the red carpet to hold us over in the meantime!
The annual awards show brought out some of the hottest names in Black entertainment, from Bevy Smith to Normani to Paula Patton and of course, the Lady of Soul honoree, Ashanti. Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for the fourth year in a row, the show is set to feature performances from Maxwell, Ashanti, Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. Gospel artist Fred Hammond will also take the stage while Ciara and Russell Wilson will be on hand to receive the Soul of Justice honor. Aside from the performances, the show is set to feature a star-studded set of presenters such as Jazmine Sullivan and Wendy Raquel Robinson.
While we count down the days until we can watch the full show live, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from the night.
1. Bevy SmithSource:Getty
Bevy Smith attended the 2021 Soul Train Awards in this all-black look, wearing a black jumpsuit and black faux fur around her shoulders.
2. Tichina ArnoldSource:Getty
Host Tichina Arnold shined on the red carpet in this super cute matching ensemble.
3. 21 SavageSource:Getty
Rapper 21 Savage attended the event in this all-red suit.
4. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani turned heads in this super sexy two-piece black ensemble.
5. Tisha CampbellSource:Getty
Show host Tisha Campbell stole the show in this gorgeous green patterned gown.
6. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
Ari Lennox gave us body goals in this super sexy cut out gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh high split.
7. Paula PattonSource:Getty
Paula Patton was all smiles in this black and leopard print number.
8. Ashanti And Mama TinaSource:Getty
Ashanti and her mother Tina Douglas showed up on the carpet wearing matching black looks with the Lady of Soul honoree wearing an all-black gown with a sweetheart top.
9. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty
Wendy Raquel Robinson added a pop of color to her all-black look with platinum-blonde hair.
10. 2021 Soul Train Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Summer Walker served face and body in this black and white dress.
11. Jazmine SullivanSource:Getty
Jazmine Sullivan stepped out in this short black dress with dramatic shoulders and sleeves.