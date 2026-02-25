Subscribe
RHOA Season 17 Trailer Brings New Faces

K. Michelle And Pinky Cole Make Their Debut In ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Trailer

The ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta are back to stir up the drama in the A with some new faces like Pinky Cole and K. Michelle.

Published on February 24, 2026

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Season 17 of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ is back with the new faces and new drama. Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell. and newbies to the franchise, K. Michelle and Pinky Cole. We’ll get our first real glimpse at Porsha’s new relationship with Patrice “Sway” McKinney. Shamea is read to own her own business and is investing in her own rum. K. Michelle is navigating being the only Black women country star on her current record label and fellow musician Drew Sidora is balancing motherhood and career. Famous entrepreneur Pinky Cole makes her debut while bringing her bold attitude and business savvy to the group.

RHOA Season 17

In the group photo, the girls strike a pose in black and animal print. Porsha shared the image on social media with the caption, “The Peaches are back.” Pinky Cole shared the clip with what could be her tagline, “I’m vegan…so don’t bring me no beef.” Ate? Pun intended. Between new flings and old flames, we can’t wait to see what’s being going on in the A.

Get into the trailer:

Real Housewives Of Atlanta airs Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check out their character posters, below:

Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Pinky Cole

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Drew Sidora

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Angela Oakley

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Shamea Morton

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Phaedra Parks

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

K. Michelle

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo

Kelli Ferrell

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo
Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

