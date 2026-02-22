Subscribe
Pop Culture

A$AP Rocky Surprises Rihanna for Her Birthday

A$AP Rocky Surprises Rihanna With A Birthday Dinner At Her Favorite Restaurant

The surprise celebration was intimate, stylish, and another reminder of why we love to see Rihanna celebrated out loud.

Published on February 22, 2026

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We can’t imagine how hard it must be to throw Rihanna a surprise birthday party.

We’re talking about Rihanna – the mommy-mogul, J’adore ambassador, actress, influencer, founder of the Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty empires, international pop star, and fashion icon of all icons. We have no doubt Rih Rih is ten steps ahead at all times.

So when it’s time to celebrate her birthday, how do you actually surprise her? According to Page Six, A$AP Rocky figured it out.

Rihanna’s Surprise Birthday Dinner Was Intimate & Personal

The rapper reportedly hosted an intimate birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi. It’s a trendy Santa Monica Italian spot that Rihanna has frequented for years. Vogue even noted it’s one of her favorite restaurants, which makes the location feel perfect for a surprise soirée.

Pictures featured in Page Six show the private room decorated with silver balloons that read “Happy Birthday.” Red, white, green, and blue balloons floated above the table. Baby blue tablecloths and floral arrangements added a soft, party vibe.

Photographers captured the couple arriving Friday night, looking effortlessly fly. Per usual. And of course, the birthday look delivered.

Rihanna wore a cozy vintage Gucci 1999 cropped coat with tiger-print fur stripes cuffed at the elbows. Underneath, she styled a body-hugging sheer black dress with barely-there black stilettos. Her glam was glowing and flawless, with long, curled hair flowing down her back.

A$AP Rocky kept things cool in a red plaid button-down shirt, cream pants, and black loafers. His signature dark Ray-Ban sunglasses topped off the look. 

Moments like this make us smile. Rih Rih and A$AP remain one of hip-hop’s most watched and most fashionable couples – and they don’t play about each other. 

Between the details seen in pictures, the personal Venue, and the love shared, we are here for all. ASAP did his thing. As the colloquial saying goes, “he’s a good man, Savannah.”

Happy 38th birthday, Rihanna!

