Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebritities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets!
But here’s what we also know: It isn’t always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.)
But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.
Take a look:
1. Lizzo, 2020 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
2. Yola, 2020 GRAMMY Awards 2020Source:WENN
3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 2020 Golden GlobesSource:Getty
4. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors AwardsSource:Getty
5. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
6. Niecy Nash, 2019 EmmysSource:Getty
7. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018Source:Getty
8. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
9. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters PremiereSource:Getty
10. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National ConventionSource:Getty
11. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
12. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
13. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
14. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
15. Queen Latifah, 2016 Princess Grace Awards GalaSource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful