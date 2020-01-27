Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebritities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets!

But here’s what we also know: It isn’t always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.)

But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look: