Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Posted January 27, 2020

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebritities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets!

But here’s what we also know: It isn’t always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.)

But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look:

1. Lizzo, 2020 Grammy Awards

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside Source:Getty

2. Yola, 2020 GRAMMY Awards 2020

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 2020 Golden Globes

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmys

2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After Party Source:Getty

7. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018

FASHION-US-SIRIANO Source:Getty

8. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters Premiere

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National Convention

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: First Lady Michelle Obama takes the Source:Getty

11. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy Awards

US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR Source:Getty

12. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards

NBC's "66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

15. Queen Latifah, 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside Source:Getty
