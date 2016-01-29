birthday , evolution , Hair
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Posted January 29, 2016

1. The classic ’70s layered look.

2. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair.

3. ’80s kween tresses.

4. She brought the ’90s in with style…and fringe.

5. Boss bangs and buoyancy.

6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it.

7. Layered and luminous.

8. Queen O’s hair is full of life.

9. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look.

10. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress.

11. The media mogul’s ‘fro is on fleek.

12. Locks fit for a Queen.

13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods.

