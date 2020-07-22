CLOSE
10 Times We Wanted Ciara’s Pregnancy Hair

Posted 5 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Ciara is a hair chameleon, which means on any good day, we can log onto Instagram and see her rocking a fro, braids or long blonde do that makes us want to book an appointment with our beautician asap. And this week was no different as Ci Ci, who is in her third trimester of her glowing pregnancy, gave us a series of different looks each day.

Sis may be ready to drop at any moment, but she makes sure her hair is laid every step of the way. Her knotless braid wig is the latest look to turn heads on the ‘gram and we’re swooning.

Check out 10 times Ciara’s pregnancy hair was goals.

1. Braided Mama

Ci Ci was able to go from afro to knotless braids in a matter of minutes as she debuted this braided wig style.

2. unFROgettable

Ciara gave us 70s vibes in this big and bold afro wig.

3. Earth Mama

Rocking a natural texture wig, Ci Ci gave us earth mama vibes in this beautiful and bare pool photo.

4. Blonde Mamas Have More Fun

Ci Ci’s signature blonde hits different now that she’s at the end of her pregnancy. We’re loving the length and ombre effect of this wig!

5. Wet & Wavy

Ci Ci’s blonde highlights really pop in this shorter wet and wavy style.

6. Bleach Blonde Baddie

Ciara turned up the volume and gave us bleach blonde realness.

7. Bo Bo Mama

Pregnancy didn’t stop Ciara’s show. Sis gave us editorial shoots with her as the focus.

8. Braided Beauty

Being pregnant in the summer comes with extra heat, so Ci Ci stayed cool with this box braided style.

9. Tussled & Tucked

Before the pandemic, Ci Ci gave us the golden goddess look.

10. Short & Slayed

Ci Ci typically rocks long tresses, but looks good in short hair as well.

