Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum Blonde Lewk

Just because Ciara is looking ready to pop in the midst of a pandemic, doesn’t mean the expectant mother can’t be glowing and radiant.

Enter: a series of selfies that show that there’s nothing that can stop Mrs. Wilson from serving a serious lewk, even pregnancy. Rocking a $50 black tube top and matching skirt from Naked Wardrobe, sis is gorgeous…and so is her platinum blonde wig!

OK Ci-Ci!

I love how the roots are dark:

Of course, Ciara is no stranger to blonde tresses. She has been rocking them on and off for while, but since the quarantine, it seems to be her go-to lockdown shade.

Now, we have no idea when Ciara is due, but we do know that she and hubby Russell Wilson are having a baby boy. Last month, we wrote the couple, along with her two kids, 5-year-old Future Jr. and 2-year-old Sienna, announced the gender news for the world to see.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‪💃🏽❤️🍼,” she wrote in a caption.

Obviviously Future Jr. wanted a boy, while we think Sienna whispered “a girl,” and Ciara was clear: Whatever God has for us.” Well, clearly, the big man upstairs wanted for them to have a boy too because that’s what the blue confetti revealed!

I love to see all that joy!

RELATED NEWS:

Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump

This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals

Rocking White Linen, Ciara & Russell Reveal They Are Having A Boy!