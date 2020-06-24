Ciara , Newsletter
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Posted June 24, 2020

We’ve been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine… virtually that is. They’ve given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can’t get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we’re obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom.

The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci’s developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn’t that make it all the more beautiful?!

Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

1. Earth Mama

Ciara is one with the earth in this sunny photo.

2. Bikini Baby Bump

Ci Ci is looking hot in this fringe bikini. 

3. Blonde Baddie

Ciara is giving us blonde baby bump realness.

4. Blonde Baddie

With Russell Wilson snapping her photo, Ci Ci is serving blonde baddie. 

5. Bikini Bump

Ci Ci rocks a cowboy hat in this bikini clad pic.

6. All White Queen

Ciara’s worn a bikini most of her pregnancy and looks amazing in it.

