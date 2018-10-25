HelloBeautiful- ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening Sweepstakes

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire Nobody’s Fool Private Screening Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire Nobody’s Fool Private Screening Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) starts on October 26, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT and ends on October 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM EDT (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively online. Four (4) winners will each be awarded one (1) ticket to the ‘Nobody’s Fool’ by Tyler Perry private movie screening which will take place on Monday, October 29, 2018 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM EDT at IPic Theatres, 11 Fulton St., New York, NY 10038. The Total Sweepstakes Approximate Retail Value (ARV) is $64.00. ARV per ticket is $16.00. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees of Sponsor and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, officers and directors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, Participating Websites, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate in or win this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

PRIVACY: Except as otherwise stated in these official rules, the use of the information each entrant submits in this Sweepstakes is governed by Interactive One, LLC’s Online privacy policy, which can be found at https://ionedigital.com/privacy/.

HOW TO ENTER: During the Entry Period, visit https://hellobeautiful.com/sweepstakes and fill out the online entry form for the Sweepstakes. Entries must be received by 6:00 PM EDT on October 28, 2018. You will receive one (1) entry into the drawing. For the avoidance of doubt, you may only win once during the Sweepstakes Period.

Limit of one (1) entry per email address during the Entry Period. Entries received from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. To enter the Sweepstakes using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. Data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities.

RANDOM DRAWING: The Sponsor will conduct a random drawing at the end of the Entry Period to select four (4) potential winners from all eligible entries received throughout the Entry Period.

ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received throughout each applicable Entry Period.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Potential winners will be notified by email, and will be asked to respondwithin forty eight (48) hours and provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, mail and/or email address to Sponsor. Potential winners may also be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor. Return of notification as undeliverable, failure to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, the inability of Sponsor to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period or noncompliance with these Official Rules by any potential winner will result in disqualification and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing and notified.