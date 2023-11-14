Subscribe
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards
Bevel Pro All-In-One Clipper & Trimmer 

Posted 6 hours ago

2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

Always On Skin Balancing Foundation

BY Marsha Badger

Since launching in 2016 by Walker & Co Brands, Inc. CEO and Founder Tristan Walker, the Bevel Trimmer has taken the men’s grooming market by storm. Gone are the days of your pops’ dusty, loud trimmer, and ushered in is the luxe ergonomic body to make the in-hand experience as comfortable as possible without the fear of dropping it.

Thanks to the addition of the Bevel Dial, there’s no tool needed to adjust the blade. In addition to a  few magnetic guards, you’ve got a recipe to make tightening up that caesar and beard pretty simple.By far, one of the most integral parts of the Bevel Trimmer is its stainless steel blades designed to avoid pesky irritation and unsightly hair bumps, which has long been one of the most annoying aspects of shaving in the Black community.

It’s also available in black, gold, and silver, so you won’t even mind it sitting on your bathroom counter. Plus, with that eight-hour battery life that can stay charged for six months, it’s the perfect travel companion.

