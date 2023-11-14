Subscribe

2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant 

BY Alvin Blanco

Picking the right deodorant that will give you premium odor control for a lengthy amount of time without doing damage to your skin is tricky.  For those reasons, Bevel’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant was the victor in this category. The odor protection of up to 48 hours is clutch, and it has a mildly pleasing scent that works well with other grooming products one might use thanks to elements of ginger, lemon, bergamot, and eucalyptus oil.

The deodorant roll-on by the Black-founded company’s lack of aluminum means that there’s no mixture with one’s sweat, leading to that discoloration and staining you’d see with antiperspirants after application due to the body’s own natural oils. That means no damage to your finery or worrying about potential stains popping up while out on the town with your partner on a summer outing.

The main components of coconut oil and shea butter, are key here since both help the deodorant be effective on application with coarse hair and can reduce uneven skin tones and irritation.

Smashbox’s Always On Skin Balancing Foundation wins the Melanin Award for the best foundation because it promotes moisture, reduces shine, and conceals imperfections and blemishes. The wide shade range can reach various complexions and can be used on all skin types.

