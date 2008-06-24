WHO HE IS: Dourdan is a 41-year-old Pennsylvania native who has been gradually working his way up the entertainment business food chain since the late 80s. Starting as a doorman at a production studio, Dourdan then landed a role on Showtime’s hit drama Soul Food. After Soul Food wrapped, Dourdan went to work as Warrick Drown on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Wait a minute – so not only is he gorgeous, but he can also solve and stop crime?! He is a keeper.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Hands down, Dourdan’s best feature are his eyes, which give him a brooding and mysterious look that leaves much to be desired. He is on one of the hottest crime drama shows and his good looks make the show even steamier. He was briefly married to Roshumba Williams in the mid-90s, but he is available again, so girls, grab your detective kit, catch the perpetrator, and maybe even catch Gary Dourdan.

