CLOSE
HomeHealth

Can You Get In Shape In Seven Days?

Leave a comment

Black-woman-exercise-ball(From blackdoctor.org)

– Swimsuit season is here and pretty much everybody is beginning their quest to develop their beach body. Just yesterday, one of my classes was double it’s normal size. Last week, one of my students told me she was giving herself four weeks to get in shape, and another said she’s going out of town next week and wants to see some results by then. “Only one week?” I thought to myself, but I can’t control people’s desires, I can only offer advice and help them. Seven days isn’t much, but I gave her a few things to try which may help her achieve something in that period of time.

Exercise

Of course, exercise is a must, but it’s the type of exercise that matters. The goal is to fire up the metabolism, and long, slow paced jogs simply won’t do the trick. My suggestion was interval training – tabata style. This method involved 20 seconds of all out 120% effort followed by 10 seconds of rest. This cycle is to be 8 times, for a total of four minutes. Following the sprints, bodyweight exercises can be performed in a similar fashion – push ups, squats and burpees, giving a total of 16 minutes. Granted, 16 minutes doesn’t seem like much, but by the end of the session, you will feel so wiped out that you will think you worked out for an hour.

Want to lose weight? Dance it off!

Sleep

Sleep plays a key role in losing weight. Research shows that sleep deprivation triggers the release of a hormone that inhibits the production of leptin – a hormone which inhibits hunger – and simultaneously increases ghrelin production. Ghrelin has the opposite effect of leptin – it sends hunger signals to the brain. If you are serious about losing weight, get some shuteye. No more late night talk shows and video gaming (I’m guilty of that one, too.)

READ MORE OF THIS STORY HERE

Turn your workout into playtime

diet , fitness , Sleep , Triggers

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
70th Annual Parsons Benefit
#BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close