5 Easy Ways To Fight Fat

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you’ve reached your weight loss goal and want to know how to maintain it, here are some tips on eating healthy.

(From ehow.com)

1. Maintain a low-fat diet after weight loss, but not one that is too restrictive. It is important to allow yourself a few splurges after your initial weight loss or you risk abandoning the diet due to frustration.

2. Eat breakfast every day. A healthy breakfast will jump start your metabolism, provide you with energy and help you avoid overeating at lunch.

3.Pay attention to portion size. It is important to eat just until you are satisfied, not until you are full.

4. Exercise regularly. An effective fitness routine should include no less than 30 minutes of aerobic exercise at least 3 days a week. Help prevent burnout by choosing activities that you actually enjoy and mix up your fitness regimen regularly to prevent boredom.

5. Eat three moderate-size meals a day. Skipping meals can cause you to become excessively hungry and result in overeating at your next meal.

