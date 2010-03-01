CLOSE
RHOA Housewife Kim Zolciak Steps Out With Girlfriend!!

Talk about scandal….Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is reportedly set to reveal she is bisexual on the upcoming season of the reality show. Zolciak, who called her last boyfriend ‘Big Papa’ in order to keep his identity a secret, is allegedly dating DJ Tracy Young.

“Tracy broke up with her longtime girlfriend to be with Kim. Since they’ve been together, Tracy lost a lot of weight and got really skinny for Kim. They seem to be beyond happy with each other,” an insider tells Us Weekly magazine.

This is the same Tracy who did the remix of Kim’s track “Tardy For the Party!”  Zolciak has reportedly been dating Young for 3 months.

Could this be another publicity stunt??

