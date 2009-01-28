Would You Try This?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Downward-facing dog has been given a whole new meaning with the latest incarnation of yoga for New York’s fashion-conscious.

Dubbed anti-gravity yoga by its founder former gymnast Christopher Harrison, it’s part acrobatics, body conditioning, Pilates and gymnastics. A hammock is suspended from the ceiling and allows you to stretch in entirely new directions, including upside-down.

