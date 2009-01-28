CLOSE
Would You Try This?

Downward-facing dog has been given a whole new meaning with the latest incarnation of yoga for New York’s fashion-conscious.

Dubbed anti-gravity yoga by its founder former gymnast Christopher Harrison, it’s part acrobatics, body conditioning, Pilates and gymnastics. A hammock is suspended from the ceiling and allows you to stretch in entirely new directions, including upside-down.

If this came to your town, would you try it?  Hit us up and let us know.

