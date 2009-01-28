Love Fast Food? 12 Healthy Fast Food And Take-Out Choices

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you’re one of those people who can’t or won’t give up fast food, here’s some tips on how to enjoy without going overboard.

Fast-Food Chain:

Burger King

If You Usually Order:

A Whopper with cheese and a side salad.

Make It Healthier:

Satisfy your burger craving (and cut out almost 500 calories) by replacing the Whopper with a hamburger from the kids’ menu. (Kids’ menus offer smaller portions.)

Better Yet:

Order the Tender Grilled Chicken Sandwich — there’s no crispy fried stuff and no creamy sauce, and you can ask them to double up on the lettuce and tomato for an extra helping of vegetables.

