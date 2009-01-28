CLOSE
Love Fast Food? 12 Healthy Fast Food And Take-Out Choices

If you’re one of those people who can’t or won’t give up fast food, here’s some tips on how to enjoy without going overboard.

Fast-Food Chain:
Burger King

If You Usually Order:
A Whopper with cheese and a side salad.

Make It Healthier:
Satisfy your burger craving (and cut out almost 500 calories) by replacing the Whopper with a hamburger from the kids’ menu. (Kids’ menus offer smaller portions.)

Better Yet:
Order the Tender Grilled Chicken Sandwich — there’s no crispy fried stuff and no creamy sauce, and you can ask them to double up on the lettuce and tomato for an extra helping of vegetables.

