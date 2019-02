A bevy of top-selling artists will perform a cross-continent televised fundraiser for “Hope For Haiti Now” tomorrow. Wyclef Jean, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, and Shakira will perform from New York; Los Angeles hosts Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, and Taylor Swift; and Coldplay joins Bono, Jay-Z and Rihanna in London.

But there’s one star who won’t be there. And that’s Kanye West.

“After what he said on the Katrina telethon and the way he behaved at the MTV Video Music Awards, everyone agrees it’s just best that he does not participate,” said a producer. “Kanye has to make everything about himself. He will do anything to steal the spotlight, and, well, this night it’s just not about him.”

The two-hour program will be simulcast on all major networks, HBO and music-themed cable channels and online at video sites including YouTube and Hulu. It will benefit on-the-ground-in-Haiti charities like Oxfam, Partners in Health, the Red Cross and Wyclef’s Yele Haiti organization.

