Supermodel Arlenis Sosa Does Harper’s Bazaar

In celebration of the young black models doing their thing in the fashion industry, we bring you Arlenis Sosa, one of the newest runway darlings rising to the top of the pack.

Sosa is featured in a new Harper’s Bazaar spread entitled “Chic At Every Price.” Alexi Lubomirski photographed the stunning catwalk star in an array of affordable looks for the fun, free-spirited shoot.

Check out this gallery to see what Harper’s Bazaar has in mind for spring for all of you recessionistas out there. Sosa definitely proves that “looking good this spring is as easy as riding a bike.”

