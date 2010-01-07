HomeHealth

Top 4 Common Workout Mistakes

The challenges of working out go beyond just drumming up the motivation to go to the gym.

Find out what pitfalls you need to be aware of and follow these suggestions to avoid injury and maximize your workouts:

1. Forgetting to Stretch Before Workout Sessions

Even if you’re pressed for time, you should always warm-up and stretch before workout sessions. Try using a foam roller to loosen up since you shouldn’t lift weights with cold muscles. “Rolling out your muscle tissue before you train is critical for optimal blood flow, muscle contractions and releasing muscle adhesions and knots,” says Ashley Borden, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.

2. Overtraining

Workout mistakes can also occur if you exercise too frequently. “The body is a machine that responds best to consistency; it’s not a reservoir you can fill up with calories and burn all in one day,” says Borden. Focus on the specific body part you’re training and give your body enough time to recover. Following fitness tips like this will give your muscles enough time to recover between workouts.

