Boris Kodjoe Snags Lead Role In “Undercovers”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Gorgeous Boris Kodjoe will be coming back to heat up our tv screens as the lead in a Mr.and Mrs. Smith style drama on NBC entitled “The Undercovers.”

According to the examiner.com, Boris Kodjoe will play the husband part of the husband and wife spy duo that will lead J.J. Abrams’ new spy drama, which has been described as something like Alias meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith. “Undercovers” features a husband and wife team who both love each other and engage in a very dangerous lifestyle.

The role of his “Undercovers” wife, Samantha, is yet to be cast.

We can’t wait!!!

Take a look at the hottie below:

Take a look at the best of HB’s 2009 Eye Candy

5 ways to feel sexy in a flash