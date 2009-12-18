Boris Kodjoe Snags Lead Role In “Undercovers”

Gorgeous Boris Kodjoe will be coming back to heat up our tv screens as the lead in a Mr.and Mrs. Smith style drama on NBC entitled “The Undercovers.”
According to the examiner.com, Boris Kodjoe will play the husband part of the husband and wife spy duo that will lead J.J. Abrams’ new spy drama, which has been described as something like Alias meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith. “Undercovers” features a husband and wife team who both love each other and engage in a very dangerous lifestyle.
The role of his “Undercovers” wife, Samantha, is yet to be cast.
We can’t wait!!!
Take a look at the hottie below:
