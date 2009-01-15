Strengthen Lungs With Yoga

[From BlackDoctor.org]

For improved lung function, simply take a deep breath and just say…om? That’s right. According to a recent study published in the Thai Journal of Physiological Sciences, researchers claim that yoga can actually improve your lung function.

Dividing 58 men and women into two different groups, researchers instructed one group to practice yoga for six weeks, while the other group did not exercise at all, but simply maintained their regular lifestyle. The first group participated in 20-minute yoga sessions, three times a week. At the end of the study, these participants were found to have improved lung capacity and chest wall expansion, the latter of which is an indication of how well you are able to breathe.

The reason?

