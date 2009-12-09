How To Decorate The Kitchen For Xmas

Many of today’s homes have an open floor plan which puts the kitchen in complete view of the living room. Decorating the kitchen will keep the Christmas theme flowing as the eyes travel across the room. Here are some ideas on how to decorate your kitchen for Christmas:
1 Hang a Christmas theme ceramic above the kitchen sink. If you enjoy ceramics, then have fun choosing and painting a stocking, bells, or a tree, etc. When purchasing the ceramic, make sure that it already has the metal loop on the back that slips on the hook for hanging on the wall. It should have been inserted while the plaster was still drying.
How to decorate for Christmas on a budget
2.Place a decorated basket filled with pine scented potpourri on the bar that separates the kitchen from the living room. Decorate the basket with a red velvet ribbon and bow. If desired, spray paint the basket before decorating it with the velvet ribbon.
3. Fill a glass bowl or vase with ornaments.
How to decorate with white lights
Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net