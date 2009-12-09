How To Decorate The Kitchen For Xmas

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Many of today’s homes have an open floor plan which puts the kitchen in complete view of the living room. Decorating the kitchen will keep the Christmas theme flowing as the eyes travel across the room. Here are some ideas on how to decorate your kitchen for Christmas:

1 Hang a Christmas theme ceramic above the kitchen sink. If you enjoy ceramics, then have fun choosing and painting a stocking, bells, or a tree, etc. When purchasing the ceramic, make sure that it already has the metal loop on the back that slips on the hook for hanging on the wall. It should have been inserted while the plaster was still drying.

2.Place a decorated basket filled with pine scented potpourri on the bar that separates the kitchen from the living room. Decorate the basket with a red velvet ribbon and bow. If desired, spray paint the basket before decorating it with the velvet ribbon.

3. Fill a glass bowl or vase with ornaments.

