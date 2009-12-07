Top 15 Gifts For Your BFF Under $50

Sure, you’ll be buying Christmas gifts for your parents, siblings, and significant others this year, but make sure not to forget your best friend! Here are 15 gifts, all for $50 or under, that you can get your bestie. Click the links below the gallery to find out where you can order or buy each item.
Love Note Necklace, $18
Deux Lux Embroidered Satchel, $50
Sateen Holly Dress, $45
Spinning Bird Jewelry Stand, $32
Annabelle Tee Dress, $50
Petit Four Lip Gloss, $18
Happy Hour Kit, $16
Stitch Detail Cocoon Cardigan, $48
Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $20
Pop Art Color Camera, $10
Snake Bangle Watch, $28
Retro Block iPod Speaker, $25-$30
Picture Window, 2 for $25
