Top 15 Gifts For Your BFF Under $50

Sure, you’ll be buying Christmas gifts for your parents, siblings, and significant others this year, but make sure not to forget your best friend! Here are 15 gifts, all for $50 or under, that you can get your bestie. Click the links below the gallery to find out where you can order or buy each item.

Love Note Necklace, $18

Deux Lux Embroidered Satchel, $50

Sateen Holly Dress, $45

Wallpaper Projects Book, $23

Spinning Bird Jewelry Stand, $32

Annabelle Tee Dress, $50

Petit Four Lip Gloss, $18

Happy Hour Kit, $16

Stitch Detail Cocoon Cardigan, $48

Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $20

Cocoon Chainlink Scarf, $34

Pop Art Color Camera, $10

Snake Bangle Watch, $28

Retro Block iPod Speaker, $25-$30

Picture Window, 2 for $25

