We recently told you about the upcoming collaboration between Alicia Keys and Beyonce, well the “Empire State Of Mind” songstress was recently interviewed by BET where she spoke about the highly anticipated collaboration. Keys’ new album hits stores on December 15th. Let’s hope this is better than the Beyonce/GaGa collabo!!

