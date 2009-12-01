VIDEO: Does Size Matter To YOU?

Hey Cupcakes!

With recent revelations from Rihanna about size mattering in dating, The Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie that size matters when it comes to Josh Duhamel and Dwight Eubanks of Real Housewives of Atlanta that he has penile implants, Hollywood seems to be saying that “Size Does Matter.” However, I hit the streets of New York City in this episode of my online show to find out what real men & women really think.

What do you think? Hit me up on Twitter or AbiolaTV.com and buy my debut novel Dare by Abiola Abrams wherever you buy books.

Also On HelloBeautiful: