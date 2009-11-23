Oprah To Get Sexy With HBO

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Oprah Winfrey has a steamy project in the works. According to variety.com, Oprah’s Harpo Films has made a deal with HBO to team on a sexually charged hour long series pilot about a woman who leaves her seemingly perfect marriage and children in Santa Monica for the underbelly of L.A., where she indulges her secret fantasies and desires.

Winfrey and Harpo Films president Kate Forte will be executive producers along with Wilson.

“It is unsentimental and pretty shocking, and there is something complicated and destructive driving her,” Forte said. “It is literally a day at the pool, where she gets up, in sarong and flip-flops, and walks out of her life, leaving everyone behind so abruptly that her husband and kids initially think she’s been kidnapped or murdered.”

