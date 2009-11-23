Oprah To Get Sexy With HBO

Oprah Winfrey has a steamy project in the works. According to variety.com, Oprah’s Harpo Films has made a deal with HBO to team on a sexually charged hour long series pilot about a woman who leaves her seemingly perfect marriage and children in Santa Monica for the underbelly of L.A., where she indulges her secret fantasies and desires.
Winfrey and Harpo Films president Kate Forte will be executive producers along with Wilson.
“It is unsentimental and pretty shocking, and there is something complicated and destructive driving her,” Forte said. “It is literally a day at the pool, where she gets up, in sarong and flip-flops, and walks out of her life, leaving everyone behind so abruptly that her husband and kids initially think she’s been kidnapped or murdered.”
