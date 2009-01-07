Hot Gossip: 1.7.09

Who wouldn’t pay for this? Look at Mel B‘s abs! | Perez Hilton

Are you over Jennifer and Marc yet? Then don’t click this | Gossip On This

Diddy has entirely too much time on his hands | Celebitchy

The producers of Sex and the City should quit while they’re ahead | The YBF

Will and Rosario still (stylishly) pushing seven pounds of crap | Lossip

When you date a child, you dine at White Castle | TMZ

Ann Coulter is a hating ass hater | Livesteez

Also On HelloBeautiful: