Hot Gossip: 1.7.09

Who wouldn’t pay for this? Look at Mel B‘s abs! | Perez Hilton
Are you over Jennifer and Marc yet? Then don’t click this | Gossip On This
Diddy has entirely too much time on his hands | Celebitchy
The producers of Sex and the City should quit while they’re ahead | The YBF
Will and Rosario still (stylishly) pushing seven pounds of crap | Lossip
When you date a child, you dine at White Castle | TMZ
Ann Coulter is a hating ass hater | Livesteez
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful