True Love Really CAN Last Forever, Say Scientists

You know when you’ve just broken up with the person you thought you’d be with forever, then you see an elderly couple walking down the street and wonder how in the WORLD they made it work? Well, for the embittered souls that rely on science to confirm or disprove their beliefs, a recent study has showed that true love really can last a lifetime.

According to CNN Health,

Using brain scans, researchers at Stony Brook University in New York have discovered a small number of couples respond with as much passion after 20 years together as most people only do during the early throes of romance, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The researchers scanned the brains of couples together for 20 years and compared them with results from new lovers, the Sunday Times said.

About 10 percent of the mature couples had the same chemical reactions when shown photographs of their loved ones as those just starting out.

Previous research has suggested that the first stages of romantic love fade within 15 months and after 10 years it has gone completely, the newspaper said.

“The findings go against the traditional view of romance — that it drops off sharply in the first decade — but we are sure it’s real,” said Arthur Aron, a psychologist at Stony Brook, told the Sunday Times.