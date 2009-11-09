Serena Wants To Be A Movie Star

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

After her brief appearance in the medical drama ‘ER’ in 2005 in which her character died in the show, tennis star Serena Williams is looking for a more action-packed role. According to contactmusic.com, the tennis star said:

“I really enjoy acting. I like being in front of the camera. I think I should be an action star. I always wanted to die in acting and then I died (in ER) and I was miserable! I was like, ‘I don’t wanna die anymore’, so my dying in acting career is over!”

“Now I’m moving on to more action roles. I can do a real mean chop and a kick and I can jump high and run fast and cartwheel.”

