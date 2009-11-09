CLOSE
Serena Wants To Be A Movie Star

After her brief appearance in the medical drama ‘ER’ in 2005 in which her character died in the show, tennis star Serena Williams is looking for a more action-packed role.  According to contactmusic.com, the tennis star said:

“I really enjoy acting. I like being in front of the camera. I think I should be an action star. I always wanted to die in acting and then I died (in ER) and I was miserable! I was like, ‘I don’t wanna die anymore’, so my dying in acting career is over!”

“Now I’m moving on to more action roles. I can do a real mean chop and a kick and I can jump high and run fast and cartwheel.”

Take a look at Serena below:

