CLOSE
Home

MO’NIQUE MOMENTS: Kandi Discusses Coping With Grief

Leave a comment

Last night on Mo’Nique, Kandi Burruss made a guest appearance to chat about life after the recent death of her fiance, A.J Jewell.  In the interview she reveals details on her coping strategy, and gives advice on how to maximize time with loved ones.  She also discusses her burgeoning solo career, and her new boutique TAG in Atlanta.

Check the video below for the interview, and to hear Mo’Nique’s hilarious remix to “Tardy For The Party,” entitled “Late For The Date.”

Take a look at Kandi’s new ATL boutique, Tag, below:

Inside Kandi’s TAG Boutique

NEW MUSIC: Kandi Will “Fly Above”

Kandi

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close