Ne-Yo: “All The Prettiest Kids Is Light Skinded Anyway, Normally”

…And the Ignoramus of the Day award goes to Ne-Yo, who attemped to make a funny during an interview, but really came off looking like a complete ass.

When a white reporter responds to his statement about being single with “great, that leaves room for me” and another reporter comments that they’d make great looking kids, the singer responds, “well, all the prettiest kids is light skinded anyway… normally.”

Say WHAT?

Someone give this fool a reality check. Ignorance starts around 6:55.

