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Michael B. Jordan Responds To His New Granny On FaceTime

Michael B. Jordan Is Everybody’s Cousin – Now We Have Proof

One viral family photo wall gave us another reason to love the 'Sinners' star even more.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Michael B. Jordan Is Everybody’s Cousin - Now We Have Proof
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Here’s another reason to love Michael B. Jordan.

The actor and now Oscar winner recently responded to a woman who claimed him as her grandson by putting his picture on her family photo wall. And now we can’t stop smiling.

Oklahoma grandmother Mary Story went viral after her granddaughter noticed a familiar face hanging among photos of her family: Michael B. Jordan.

Mary received the photo of Michael in the mail. She framed it and added it to her collection. The photo appears to be from his David Yurman campaign. Michael is an ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand.

When her granddaughter questioned why the “Sinners” star was hanging among pictures of her actual grandchildren, Granny had a simple explanation. The picture was so nice that she didn’t want to throw it away.

She knew Michael wasn’t family. She put him up there anyway.

Her granddaughter shared the discovery on social media and the moment quickly went viral. Soon after, Michael’s team reached out to let the family know he had seen the video.

But the story got even better.

Michael B. Jordan Calls His New “Granny”

Michael’s team sent Mary an amethyst necklace before the actor surprised his new “granny” with a FaceTime call.

“Why hello Michael,” Mary greeted him. “This is your granny.”

Michael thanked her for showing him love and including him among her family pictures. He also told the family how much he loved seeing three generations of beautiful Black women together.

When the family invited him to Tulsa, Michael joked that he might surprise them one day.

“I’ma pull up,” he said.

Michael B. Jordan Is Everybody’s Cousin, And Now We Have Proof

Michael B. Jordan Is Everybody’s Cousin - Now We Have Proof
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

We’re not surprised that Mary claimed MBJ as her own.

The elders in our culture have a way of adopting people as our own. Somebody can become an auntie, uncle, cousin, brother or sister without a birth certificate or family tree to prove it. It speaks to how we build family and connection, and sometimes the people we admire get welcomed into the fold, too.

Family photo walls can tell that story.

Black families have long filled walls, albums, books and rooms with pictures of the people who matter to us. Graduation pictures sit beside wedding portraits, school photos, old family pictures and sometimes prominent Black figures we admire. Mary’s collection, for example, also included a picture of Barack Obama.

These walls can be a smattering of family, memories, inspiration and Black history all in one place.

Whether he’s our favorite actor, our celebrity crush, or apparently somebody’s new grandson, Michael has long felt like family to many of us. And after seeing how he showed up for his new granny, we’re happy to claim him, too.

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