Subscribe
Close
Hair

Michael B. Jordan Got A Texturizer For 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan Got A Texturizer To Play Smoke And Stack In ‘Sinners’

Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Miles Caton underwent major hair transformations to get into character for 'Sinners.'

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Sinners"
Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Each day we learn more and more the lengths Michael B. Jordan went to portray the Smokestack twins. In Essence’s latest cover story, hair and makeup mastermind Shunika Terry, who appears on the cover of the glossy’s “Black Women In Hollywood” issue in a group shot with the Women of ‘Sinners,’ revealed Michael B. Jordan also got a texturizer to soften his hair texture. And he wasn’t the only man on set who changed his look to capture the essence of the film. Miles Caton combed out his locs and got a haircut. Delroy Lindo wore a wig!

Michael B. Jordan Hair

“All the cast trusted my concepts for their transformations,” she shared.” Michael B. Jordan received a texturizer to soften his natural density for Smoke and Stack. Miles Caton had his locs combed out and received a haircut. Saul Williams’s hair was reshaped to embrace and refine his wave pattern. Delroy Lindo wore a wig. Those were some of the most significant transformations that altered natural patterns and silhouettes, and each one required intention and care to protect the integrity of their hair. Everyone valued and respected our approach. The transformations were never about forcing a look. They were about serving character while keeping hair healthy and honoring texture. I was deeply honored by the faith they placed in me and my hair team.”

Michael B. Jordan’s dedication to the role is paying off. In a recent interview, Wunmi Mosaku revealed Michael pushed out his dimple while filming to embody the difference in the brothers. The beloved actor has been a force this awards season, leading up to the Oscars where he is nominated for Best Actor. Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku are nominated in the supporting actor and actress categories.

‘Sinners’ is nominated for a record-breaking 16 nominations at the Academy Awards.

SEE ALSO

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion

Bossip
T.I., King Harris, and 50 Cent

T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To 'Chill Out' After Wearing Shirt With 50's Mom On It

Bossip
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening

Salon Scandal — Kenya Moore Fights Back After Judge Orders Her To Pay $87K In Rent Dispute

MadameNoire
Tameka "Tiny" Harris

50 Cent’s Misogynoir Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Attack Exposes The Normalization Of Publicly Humiliating Black Women [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

Happy Black Woman Laughing while Applying Skincare Face Cream
10 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad?

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close