New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Is Loving His Wife Shannon Hart Out Loud—And Fans Love To See It

Knicks players proudly showcase their Black female partners during championship celebrations

Fans enthusiastically embrace and celebrate these public displays of love for Black women

Josh Hart's tribute to his wife Shannon exemplifies the theme of Black women being 'loved out loud'

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty



Our timelines are still covered in New York Knicks love.

The ticker-tape parade may be over, and the historic win may have happened more than a week ago, but fan posts, viral moments, and media appearances from the Knicks champions themselves still have our timelines in a chokehold. And whether you are a fan or not, each post pulls you in.

One theme that keeps popping up in posts is Black women being loved out loud.

From postgame interviews to parade moments to Instagram tributes, several Knicks players have used this championship run to publicly celebrate the women who have been beside them every step of the way. Fans are loving it right along with them.

The latest example comes from Knicks star Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon Hart.

Josh Hart Called Shannon Hart ‘The Queen’

On June 20, Hart shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with a caption that said everything it needed to say:

“The Queen.”

The post featured several photos of Shannon, including one image that immediately grabbed us. In it, Shannon and Josh are hitting the dirty whine during the Knicks championship parade, fully embracing the moment and having the time of their lives.

Additional photos showed the couple smiling together at a recent taping of the Roommates Show podcast and celebrating alongside teammates and fans during the team’s championship run.

The comments underneath Josh’s post tell you everything you need to know.

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“NYC Loves Her‼️” wrote one commenter. “Y’all so fine together 😍 Shannon is absolutely GORGEOUS!” wrote another.

Others referred to Shannon as “The Baddest,” while several commenters filled the post with Trinidad and Tobago flags celebrating her Caribbean roots. One commenter wrote, “Every black king need a black queen by his side 🙌🏾❤️.”

Fan sentiment is clear: Shannon is that girl, has been that girl, and people are loving seeing her loved out loud while looking good doing it.

Black Women Have Been Part Of The Knicks Celebration Too

Throughout the Knicks’ championship run, we’ve seen several players proudly spotlight the women who have been supporting them along the way.

Whether it’s Josh posting Shannon, Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating alongside Jordyn Woods and her now-famous good luck bag, or wives and girlfriends appearing throughout championship content, there has been no shortage of moments where the players themselves have made sure the women beside them were seen.

It’s giving very much “Sunbeams” from The Game. Portrayed as NFL WAGs, the Sunbeams didn’t stand on the sidelines. They were part of decision making, major moments, and everything in between.

And that’s exactly what this feels like. This moment with Josh and Shannon Hart fits right into the conversation.

She is clearly a fan of her husband. But judging by Josh’s latest post, the feeling is more than mutual.

She’s his queen. And he wanted everybody to know it.