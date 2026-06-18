Did Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony Towns Follow The NY Knicks’ Reported ‘No Sex’ Rule?

Jordyn Woods admits she didn't "abide by" the Knicks' no-sex rule during their championship run.

KAT says he is a happily engaged man.

Jordyn and KAT have been celebrating the Knicks' win, with Jordyn's 'lucky bag' becoming a talking point.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Jordyn Woods is not one to kiss and tell. But our girl did have a little something to say about the New York Knicks’ viral no-sex rule.

Jordyn, who is engaged to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), was asked about the rule during a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. The Today anchors wanted Jordyn’s after hearing about Knicks owner James Dolan suggesting that players take a 10-week break from sex during their championship run. (The speech from Dolan went viral after Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart released it on their Roommates podcast.)

“I can’t say that I abided by it,” she said with a laugh.

Jordyn joked with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones about the recommendation. She said she understood its purpose and knew the goal was to help Karl-Anthony and his teammates “lock in.”

“Some players can’t lock in,” the ladies smiled on set like girlfriends.

While the Knicks won, we’re not sure if the no-sex rule had anything to do with that.

Jordyn’s Fiance, NY Knick Karl-Anthony Towns Had Thoughts, Too

KAT also opened up about Dolan’s recommendation while speaking on The Howard Stern Show. The NBA center said he had to bring the message home to Jordyn. And according to him, she was not exactly happy about it.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” he shared.

But KAT also kept it real. He called himself a “happily engaged man” and admitted he did not take Dolan’s advice.

“I would say she’s very happy,” he added.

Jordyn And Karl Keep Giving Us Moments

Since the Knicks’ win against the Spurs, our timelines have been flooded with New York City celebrations, fan reactions, team reflections, and behind-the-scenes moments.

And of course, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony have been part of the conversation.

Jordyn’s now-infamous lucky bag has been right there with her through appearances, interviews, and must-see moments. The accessory became a whole storyline after security rules kept it out of Madison Square Garden earlier in the series.

Since then, Jordyn has turned the bag chatter into a moment for her brand, Woods by Jordyn. She has looked happy, loved on and gorgeous in every photo and video we’ve seen.

The Knicks officially celebrate their win with a parade in Manhattan today, June 18. We’ll be watching for more Jordyn and KAT sightings, couples’ moments, and, of course, sport chic style.