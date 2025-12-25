Jordyn Woods Is Engaged To Karl Anthony Towns – A Christmas Love Story

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony's engagement marks a new chapter in their relationship, which began as a friendship in 2016

As if we weren’t already rooting for her, Jordyn Woods just gave us another reason to clap, smile, and pull out the tissues. The model, entrepreneur, and certified superstar announced her engagement to Karl-Anthony Towns on Christmas Day 2025, and the internet is in shambles.

Forget sweaters and candles—Jordyn got a fiancé for Christmas. Yes, ma’am!

Jordyn Woods Is A Whole Fiancée – A Christmas Love Story

Jordyn broke the news on Instagram with dreamy photos that instantly dominated timelines. It felt very “all I want for Christmas is you.” Think skyline views, winter light, and that ring. The kind that makes you stop scrolling, zoom in, and send it straight to the group chat. Naturally, the comments section turned into a holiday roll call.

Everyone asking the same things at once. Where’s the wedding? Are we invited? And most importantly—where are they registered?



Let’s talk about the look, because Jordyn understood the assignment. She wore a plush white fur coat paired with a sleek satin skirt and pointed heels. Soft glam. Hair pulled back. Nails done. Ring front and center. She looked festive, elevated, and very much like a woman stepping into her next chapter—right on time for the holidays.



Karl matched the moment, too. Clean lines. Neutral tones. Calm energy. Very “this is my fiancée” behavior. The kind of man who knows this is her moment and is happy to stand right beside her.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony are one of our favorite celebrity couples. They look TF good, don’t play about each other, and love each other unapologetically.

And yes—Jordyn is the quintessential NBA WAG (wife and girlfriend).

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Are Engaged: A Relationship Timeline



Their love story started as friendship, long before romance entered the picture. Mutual friends – including Jordyn’s sister, Jodie Woods – introduced them in 2016. Over time, the connection grew naturally.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, everything shifted. Karl-Anthony tragically lost his mother and several family members. It was an unimaginable loss. Jordyn, who had already experienced losing her father, showed up in a real way. She became his safe space during the hardest season of his life. Karl later shared, “When my mom passed… she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with.’”

They officially began dating in May 2020. By September, they went Instagram official. Karl’s caption said it all: “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights.”

Source: Justin Ford / Getty



Since then, they’ve stepped out as a true A-list couple. Think the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, Dior’s Venice show, and major NBA moments. Jordyn has also been a constant courtside presence during Karl’s NBA era, from the Timberwolves to the Knicks. Her game-day looks always deliver. Luxe fur coats. Sharp tailoring. Knicks-inspired fits with real fashion energy.

Karl never misses a chance to uplift her. During a body-shaming moment, he tweeted, “I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud… my Queen, my Rock.”

At the core, their relationship stays about friendship and trust. As Jordyn has shared, she loves “doing life together” with her best friend turned partner. Congratulations, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony! We will be on the lookout for our wedding invitations!