Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn NYC Sidewalk Into Knicks Celebration

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn NYC Sidewalk Into A Knicks Celebration After Historic Finals Comeback

While plenty of celebrities packed into MSG for Game 4 (A$AP Rocky included), our flyest couple found another way to join the celebration.

Published on June 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Rihanna and Rocky turn a NYC sidewalk into an impromptu basketball court to show their Knicks pride
  • Rocky declares himself a Knick, not just a fan, reflecting his deep connection to the team
  • Rihanna's basketball fandom is well-known, but this time she didn't need courtside seats to be part of the story
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 13, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

America’s flyest couple didn’t both have to hit Madison Square Garden to feel the energy of the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals run this week.

And although Rocky attended Game 4 at MSG (telling Billboard he’s the Knicks’ “good luck charm,”) he and his lady Rihanna also took it to the streets with New York fans after that nail-biting win.

A viral clip making the rounds on social media shows Rihanna taking shots at a Knicks-themed basketball hoop as a crowd of fans cheered her on with chants of “Let’s go RiRi!” Standing nearby was Rocky, grinning from ear to ear as he watched his longtime partner soak up the moment.

The street-side basketball session came at the perfect time for Knicks fans. Just hours earlier, New York pulled off a stunning 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs after overcoming a 29-point deficit — the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

For Rocky, this celebration was personal. The Harlem native has become one of the most visible celebrity supporters of the Knicks during their Finals run, and he recently made it clear that his connection to the team goes beyond ordinary fandom.

Speaking with GQ’s Sasha Mutchnik after the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead, Rocky explained exactly where his loyalties lie.

“I’m from New York, sweetheart,” said Rocky. “I ain’t no Knicks fan. I am a Knick.”

That New York pride has been on full display throughout the postseason. Last month, after the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, Rocky took the celebration to the streets of Harlem.

Outside Melba’s restaurant, he grabbed a basketball and joined fans in a spontaneous pickup-style session when the “Crowntown Express” Knicks bus rolled through the neighborhood. At one point, Rocky even channeled Knicks star Jalen Brunson, tossing alley-oop passes to fans who joined the festivities.

As for Rihanna, fans of the singer already know she’s no stranger to basketball fandom.

The Grammy-winning superstar has spent years making headlines at NBA games, often from some of the best seats in the house. She has been a frequent courtside presence and has never been shy about showing support for her favorite players. One of her most memorable NBA moments came during the 2017 Finals, when cameras caught her animatedly reacting to the action while cheering for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time, though, Rihanna didn’t need a courtside seat to become part of the story.

Ironically, the couple wasn’t among the star-studded crowd inside Madison Square Garden for Game 4. That celebrity row featured an impressive lineup that included Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Adam Sandler, Larry David, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Fat Joe, Mariska Hargitay, and Michael J. Fox.

As the Knicks continue their dream Finals run, the excitement has spread far beyond Madison Square Garden. In New York right now, basketball fever is everywhere, and thanks to Rihanna and Rocky’s latest outing, even a neighborhood sidewalk can feel like the hottest seat in town.

SEE ALSO

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn NYC Sidewalk Into A Knicks Celebration After Historic Finals Comeback was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Two images of women with long, styled hair. The woman on the left has long, dark curly hair and is wearing a leopard print outfit. The woman on the right has long, wavy brown hair and is wearing a gray tank top.

Gorgeous Girls: Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Captivating Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade

Bossip
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148

Bossip
Relaxing Woman in Bed Using Smart Phone and Headphones

20 R&B Songs To Play At 2AM Instead Of Sending That Text You'll Regret In The Morning

MadameNoire
Coin Cloud Cocktail Party Hosted by Artist and Actor Common

NBA WAG Shannon Hart's Courtside Fashion Game Is The New York Knick's Fiercest Rival: The Style MVP's Top 5 Looks

MadameNoire
Trending
7 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah Serves Multiple Fashion Moments As Host Of The 2026 AMAs

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Hits The NBA Finals Stage As Teyana Taylor, JAŸ-Z & Jordyn Woods Serve Courtside Style

Ashlee Jenae and Joe McCann
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Ashly Robinson’s Cause Of Death Confirmed Following Months Of Questions

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cécred To Comb Out JAŸ-Z’s Locs

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game One
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jordan Clarkson Rocks A Custom Who Decides War Knicks Jacket To The NBA Finals

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close