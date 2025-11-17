Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

See Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings

The ultimate WAG and fashion girlie surprised her boo with a restored version of his late mother’s car - and has everyone looking for a tissue.

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jordyn Woods’ Thoughtful Gift for Karl-Anthony Towns Reminds Us What Intentional Love Looks Like
Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Jordyn Woods just secured the title of “Best Gift Giver Ever” this week  – and it’s not officially the holiday season yet.  This week, her man Karl-Anthony Towns hit the big 3–0. Jordyn marked the moment with a birthday surprise that had the entire internet tearing up. Forget luxury cars and flashy jewelry, the model-entrepreneur got Karl-Anthony something a little more personal.

 And judging by Karl’s reaction – and Jordyn’s comments section – she delivered.

Keep scrolling for the full story behind the gift – from the childhood memory that inspired it, to Karl’s reaction, to the steps Jordyn took to bring it all together.

Jordyn Woods Gifts Karl-Anthony Towns A Literal Childhood Memory For His Birthday

Jordyn – the ultimate WAG – shared Karl-Anthony’s gift and how it came to be on November 15 in celebration of his birthday. According to Jordyn, earlier this summer Karl-Anthony asked her a casual question: if she could drive any car for a day, what would it be?

When he answered the same question, he didn’t name a luxury model or anything extravagant. Instead, he mentioned the car his mother drove when he was a child — a car he adored because it reminded him of her.

Jordyn took note of his answer and made a plan.

She went on a months-long mission to find that exact car. She tracked it down, had it shipped across the country, got it repaired and restored, and made sure it looked as close to the original as possible. On his birthday, she revealed it with a big read bow.

Karl’s response was everything. “This is so fire. This is the best day ever,” he said in an IG video.

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Got Closer When Karl-Anthony’s Mother Died

Fans of the couple immediately understood why this gesture was so adorable. Besides being thoughtful, it reflected their relationship overall.

Karl lost his mother during the pandemic. He talks about his mother often, and how his relationship with Jordyn changed during this time of loss.

So when she surprised him with something so connected to his mother, it hit different. And we are here for it. Jordyn and Karl-Anthony are just so cute together – and continue to show through moments like this how much they don’t play about each other.

Happy 30th birthday to Karl-Anthony Towns! And, Jordyn? You did that.

RELATED: Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

jordyn woods Newsletter relationships

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Bossip

The Grand Dame Discussion: Andy Cohen Details 'Very Emotional' Intimate Interview With Karen Huger

Bossip
Suniya Jenkins/YouTube screenshot

Mall Madness — Black Teen Brutally Stabbed At Foot Locker After Being Accused Of Calling Woman A ‘Broke B***h’

MadameNoire

Fine AF Fridays: 20 Stars So Sexy You’ll Need To Fan Yourself, Vol. 1 (Wait 'Til You See Kandi & Beyoncé)

MadameNoire
Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2025
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Brings High Fashion Drama On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

Pop Culture

Rihanna, Queen Latifah & More Turn Out For Brandy & Monica’s Star-Studded L.A. Tour Stop

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All
8 Items
HelloBuzz

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

"Wicked: For Good" European Premiere - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Springs Into Action To Shield Ariana Grande From Aggressive Fan

Ciara and Victoria Monet
Pop Culture

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close