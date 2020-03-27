Deborah Cox: ‘Confidence Makes You Look Good At Any Age’

Deborah Cox is living proof that Black don’t crack is indeed facts. At 45 years young, her voice is pristine and so is her flawless skin. All of which could be attributed to her healthy lifestyle, which she well documents on social media. While much of skin care is what you put inside your body, it’s also what you put on your skin and Cox, who currently stars in the BET+ flick Influence, knows a thing or two about skin care. She spends many hours on set and has to tend to her own skin on heavy filming days. The Influence actress let us in on how she keeps her skin so flawless.

HelloBeautiful: Your skin is flawless, what are your must-have skincare products?

Deborah Cox: I have to have witch hazel. It’s a great astringent after I remove my makeup. I like a good cleanser to take off makeup and a real nourishing moisturizer to wear at night so that my skin stays hydrated.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your skincare secret?

Deborah Cox: Rest. I think a lot of people underestimate sleep. They don’t realize that it’s rejuvenating and replenishing. I try to get as much sleep as possible. I usually get more when I’m off the road cause I sleep better in my own bed!

HelloBeautiful: How do you care for your skin when you’re on set all day?

Deborah Cox: The night before my shoot days I always exfoliate. I find it works wonders and helps to get dead dry skin off so that makeup can look even smoother. I usually try to make an effort to drink a lot of water as well. Staying hydrated is key. While filming, the days can be really long. Sometimes with a scene it’s tough to keep a look consistent so we’ll spritz a little water to keep the makeup fresh. At the end of the night, I make sure to wash thoroughly and wear a charcoal mask to unclog my pores.

HelloBeautiful: Beauty item you can’t live without?

Deborah Cox: I love mascara cause you can wear it with absolutely nothing on your face. It gives your lash that length without having to wear fake lashes. I keep fake lashes for the stage but for an everyday look to just go to the grocery store or to work out, I like to put a little bit of mascara and go!!

HelloBeautiful: What advice do you give to black women on maintaining their look after a certain age?

Deborah Cox: I think ultimately it’s a state of mind and a state of being. Feeling good about yourself and having confidence makes you look good at any age.

Catch Deborah Cox on the BET+ series Influence, streaming now.

