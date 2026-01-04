Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Published on January 4, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Awards season has officially started. On January 4, the Critics Choice Awards brought Hollywood ‘s A-listers back outside and straight onto the red carpet. And we loved every part of it.

From Teyana Taylor And Danielle Brooks To Quinta Brunson And Chase Infiniti, Celebs Worked The Critics Choice Award Carpet

This year’s red carpet delivered exactly what we wanted – statement silhouettes, rich textures, and looks built for a long awards-season run. Teyana Taylor kept her standout streak going in a sharp, tailored look finished with dramatic knee-high boots that brought a sleek, combat-inspired edge. Chase Infiniti leaned into soft glamour in a fluid, subtly shimmery gown, while Janelle James delivered classic polish in a strapless black-and-silver look.

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Related Stories

Sheer moments had their say, with Danielle Brooks stepping out in an off-the-shoulder, see-through silhouette that balanced drama and allure. Sheryl Lee Ralph brought classic glamour to the carpet, reminding us that timeless elegance never misses. Quinta Brunson delivered tailored power in a polished look built on clean lines and confident fit. The men showed up polished too, with Tyler James Williams keeping things sharp in modern suiting.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Across the carpet, celebs wore designers we gag over. Designers and fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Monot, Gap Studio, Saint Laurent, and Chloé each created red carpet moments.

From sheer gowns to power tailoring and boots that made a statement, the carpet didn’t play. Several looks ate, and the red carpet moments are already stacking up for 2026.

 

 

 

1. Tyler James Williams Bring In Modern Suiting

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams kept it clean and modern in a navy suit with subtle sheen and sharp tailoring at the Critics Choice Awards. The monochromatic styling made the look feel elevated without trying too hard.

2. Danielle Brooks’ Sheer Moment At Critics Choice

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks turned heads in an off-the-shoulder, sheer black gown that hugged her curves and finished with a textured further hem. For beauty, she wore a natural makeup look and a high ponytail. 

3. Chase Infiniti Stuns In Louis Vuitton And Braids

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Chase Infiniti stunned in a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a sculptural, draped bodice and exposed midriff detail. The fabric folded softly across the chest and flowed into a sleek skirt. Chase paired the romantic dress with gorgeous cornrows and is serving.

4. Ego Nwodim Is The Lady In Red Gown (And Black)

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ego Nwodim brought high-impact color in a striking red gown featuring a thigh-high slit tied off with a black bow detail. The long sleeves balanced the drama, while the fluid fabric created movement with every step. 

5. Denée Benton Slays In A Wine-Toned Corset Gown

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards Source:Getty

Denée Benton leaned into rich, wine-toned glamour in a corset-forward gown with a structured bodice and a flowing skirt that skimmed the carpet. The halter neckline framed her shoulders beautifully, while the deep berry palette felt romantic and dramatic. And her waist? We are still looking for it.

6. Wunmi Mosaku’s Blue Ombre Gown Is Effortless

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Wunmi Mosaku floated onto the carpet in a blue ombré gown with draped sleeves that cascaded into a soft train. The gathered neckline and airy chiffon layers gave the look elegance and ease. 

7. Sheryl Ralph Is Fancy & Fabulous In Floral

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered full glamour in a Tony Ward Couture gown with a halter-style neckline and a voluminous skirt adorned with floral appliqué along the hem. The deep red hue felt rich and celebratory, while the sculpted bodice added drama up top. 

8. Quinta Brunson’s Play On Power Dressing

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson kept things sharp and sophisticated in a cream tailored Chloe suit layered over a lace-trimmed top. The relaxed fit gave the look ease, while the clean lines kept it red carpet–ready. 

9. Teyana Taylor Is Poised In Army Green Menswear & Knee High Boots

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor showed up and reminded everyone why she’s always one of the most talked-about people on the carpet. She wore a sharp, olive-toned tailored suit layered with a crisp white shirt and striped tie, then took it all the way there with a dramatic black feathered stole draped over one shoulder. 

Related Tags

celebrity red carpet Critics Choice Awards most recen
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball

Pastor Jamal Bryant Defends Wife's Viral Nude Dress Controversy

MadameNoire
Offset x Celina Powell

Trap Celina Vs. Cephus: Offset Caught Slipping & Snoring In Celina Powell's Bed, Garrulous Groupie Teases Tape With Messy Migos Menace

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Hit With RICO Lawsuit Over Alleged Gambling Scheme, Plaintiffs Say He Bot-Boosted Music Streams

Bossip
Young woman shopping in the city

9 Broke Behaviors I’m Dropping In 2026 — Because Peace Costs Money

MadameNoire
Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close