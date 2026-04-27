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‘Chef Jernard: Mac & Cheese With Pork Belly Recipe

‘New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Returns With A Delectable Mac & Cheese With Pork Belly Recipe

Tune in April 29th as Chef Jernard Wells puts a creative spin on traditional comfort dishes in the latest installment of 'New Soul Kitchen.'

Published on April 27, 2026

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  • Chef Jernard transforms classic mac & cheese into a rich, indulgent masterpiece with melty cheeses and crispy pork belly.
  • The episode also features a vibrant cocktail, the Green Orchard Blossom, that complements the decadent mac & cheese.
  • Chef Jernard's culinary journey and personality shine through, celebrating Southern cuisine and the legacy of African American chefs.
NEW SOUL KITCHEN WITH CHEF JERNARD 2026 KEY ART
Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV

The “Minister of Food” is back in the kitchen, and he’s bringing serious flavor with him. Chef Jernard Wells returns for another mouthwatering episode of New Soul Kitchen on CLEO TV, and this time, he’s taking a beloved classic to bold and delicious heights: mac & cheese. 

RELATED CONTENT: Three Influential Chefs Share Warm Bread Recipes That Will Melt In Your Mouth And Your Heart

Mac & Cheese with crispy pork belly.

In this episode, fittingly titled “Over the Top Comfort” and airing on April 29th, Chef Jernard transforms the humble, soulful staple into a rich, indulgent masterpiece. Known for his signature style that blends Southern roots with elevated flair, he layers velvety, melty cheeses into a creamy base that’s already irresistible. But he doesn’t stop there. The real showstopper? Perfectly crispy, golden-brown pork belly piled high on top, adding a savory crunch that takes every bite to the next level.

New Soul Kitchen Episode 603: Over The Top Comfort, Mac & Cheese
Source: CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen

It’s comfort food, but dressed to impress.

The Green Orchard Blossom.

And because no great dish stands alone, the episode also features a vibrant cocktail: the Green Orchard Blossom. Light, refreshing, and just a little bit fancy, it’s the perfect companion to the decadence of the mac and cheese. Think crisp, fruity notes that cut through the richness and keep things feeling fresh.

Chef Jernard wells knows a thing or two about great southern comfort food. Born in Chicago, raised in Mississippi, and now repping Atlanta with style, Chef Jernard brings his full culinary journey into every dish he creates. His food tells a story, one of culture, tradition, and passion. With training rooted in French and Cajun techniques and a deep love for Southern cuisine, he knows exactly how to balance richness, flavor, and soul in every bite.

New Soul Kitchen Episode 603: Over The Top Comfort, Mac & Cheese
Source: CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen

Beyond the plate, Chef Jernard’s personality is just as magnetic as his cooking. As an award-winning TV host, bestselling author, and culinary storyteller, he invites viewers into his world with warmth and authenticity. His cookbook, Southern Inspired, celebrates the flavors of his upbringing while honoring the legacy of African American chefs who paved the way.

This episode isn’t just about food, it’s about elevating tradition, celebrating culture, and having fun in the kitchen. Chef Jernard proves once again that comfort food doesn’t have to be simple, it can be luxurious, creative, and unforgettable.

All-new episodes of New Soul Kitchen air Wednesdays at 9P/8C on CLEO TV. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

Related Tags

10G Network Chef Chicago CLEO TV Jernard Jernard Wells Mississippi New Soul Kitchen Newsletter Over the Top Comfort Southern
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