Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Cardi B's Grow-Good Launch Sold Out In Minutes

Cardi B Says Grow-Good Sold Out So Fast Her Mother Couldn’t Even Get A Bottle

Cardi B took to social media to thank her fans for their support after the official Grow-Good launch sold out in minutes.

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Grow-Good
Source: Grow-Good Beauty / Grow-Good Beauty

With a tagline like Booty-Length Certified, its obvious why Cardi B’s haircare brand Grow-Good continues to sell out. After the pre-sell sold out in under an hour the re-up was even more successful. The ‘Get Rich Hair Mask’ and ‘Everything Serum’ sold out in 10 minutes. And the whole collection flew off the proverbial shelves. Inspired by Cardi’s real-life hair routines, Grow-Good Beauty upgrades beauty supply classics with modern science with clever names for your everyday product that makes it even more enticing.

Cardi took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. “The way ya showed up for today’s Grow Good launch has me in real tears,” she wrote. “It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give my mom… can you believe that?”

Cardi continues to win while seemingly balancing it all. Her ‘Am I The Drama Tour’ made her the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum and she continues to rock audiences around the world while bringing out her friends to give them their moment to shine.

Ahead of the launch, Cardi wrote in another post, “I am sooooo excited you guys 🥺 This all started with a home made recipe and a vision… now I get to share it with the rest of the world! Today’s the day, let’s repair our hair, nourish our hair, and GROW it GOOD!! Get your @GrowGoodbeauty at 12PM EST TODAY!! 💚”

The Grow-Good collection includes: Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+ shampoos ($14.99), Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ conditioners ($14.99), the Get Rich hair mask ($19.99), and the Everything Serum ($17.99).

Get ahead of the next drop, by visiting the site, here.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

@GrowGoodbeauty Am I The Drama Tour Cardi Grow-Good Grow-Good Beauty Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

2014 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 4

Teddy Campbell Files For Divorce From Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Following Infidelity-Filled Marriage After 25 Years

MadameNoire
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

'TaMAGA' Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

MadameNoire
V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar Grand Opening Celebration

Puerto Rican Princess Pregnancy: Joseline Hernandez Announces She's Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Balistic Beats

Bossip
Canelo v Crawford

Dave Chappelle Slams Republican Party for Weaponizing Transgender Jokes: 'That’s Not What I Was Doing'

Bossip
Trending
YSL Beauty Drive Thru
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Olandria Carthen Has Entered Her Designer Era With A Must-Have Brandon Blackwood Collab

Young Woman Applying Nail polish to Her Toenails
Nails  |  Shannon Dawson

13 Summer Pedicure Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing In 2026

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Blue Ivy Steals The Show At Beyoncé’s Cécred New Styling Collection Launch Party

YSL Beauty Drive-Thru & Beauty Stage
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits

Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Kimora Lee Simmons & Her Daughters Slay The Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy Campaign

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close