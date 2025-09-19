Subscribe
Pop Culture

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ Album Rollout

Cardi B dropped her sophomore album, 'Am I The Drama?,' following a dynamic press rollout that can be studied.

Published on September 19, 2025

After seven long years, hit collaborations and chart-topping features, Cardi B released her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on Sept.19. As Bardi Gang delves into the 23-track disc, the rollout for her album should be studied. Her expert level of marketing has set a new tone for the hip-hop girlies.

Baby No. 4

Cardi B announced she’s expecting baby number four with her boyfriend Steffon Diggs, their first child together. In true Cardi style, she showed off her maternity fashion pooping out on the eve of her album release in a lace jumpsuit and Chanel boots and accessories to do an interview with Apple Music.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025
Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The Civil Trial

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-COURT-CARDI B
Source: YUKI IWAMURA / Getty

Many A-list stars would opt to keep a low profile and refrain from putting out any new projects or announcing any big moves while in the middle of a civil lawsuit trial, even though said lawsuit was a blatant money grab. But Cardi decided to lean into it, and the results have been stellar.

Everyday that she was in court, Cardi was rocking a new wig, which not only caught the eye of her fans, but also the prosecutor in the case. With Cardi being who she is, and the natural humor and charisma she brings, on the witness stand is when things really became instantly meme-able moments. 

Celebrity Sightings In Alhambra - September 2, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

“Security heavy,” “protect the building,” and “I didn’t call her fat, I called her a b***h,” were being quoted all throughout social media in record time courtesy of Cardi’s colorful testimony.

After securing the victory we all knew was coming, Cardi decided to capitalize on all of the reactions and engagement her court appearances garnered, and put out collector’s editions of her forthcoming album with photos of her on the witness stand. In a word, brilliant.

Appealing To The Masses

Cardi B got in on the running gag that she’s struggling financially and in her words, “poor,” with her cars up for “repo” by October. So she had to appeal to the masses to support her album so she can pay her bills.

NYC Street Team

Being from the Bronx, Big Bardi is familiar with the NYC streets and took back to the streets (and train) to promote her album on the ground. Back in the ’90s and 2000s, artists would enlist street teams to help promote their projects in neighborhoods that resonate with their audience. In a cute clip, Cardi channeled her inner New Yorker and promoted her album on the train by selling candy.

Cardi B & Kulture Take NYFW

Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Ever the fashion girlie, Cardi stepped out for NYFW with her adorable daughter Kulture in tow, as the two sat front row at the Alexander Wang show, perched with Martha Stewart.

Showing that she is tapped into other elements of pop culture that her fans love, during Fashion Week she also partied with Love Island breakout star Chelley Bissainthe at the Galore magazine party alongside her long-time hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez. 

Candid Interviews

Then there were the sit-down interviews where Cardi always shines. From Billboard and Zane Lowe to The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grammy-winner has been relatably candid—but nothing tops her recent interview with Kelly Rowland, which provided insight and piping hot tea about her messy divorce from Offset.

Speaking with Rowland for Spotify’s Countdown to series, Cardi talked about her album, expectations, being a mother and more. However, it was that little tidbit of info about a fellow female hip-hop artist sleeping with Offset behind her back that had the internet using its context clues to connect the dots.

“Sometimes when I see a new lil b***h coming up or some s**t, and I feel like they kinda cool and I feel like people be dragging them. I be sliding in they DMs like, ‘Aye you know this is only temporary, this a good and bad thing,’” she told Rowland.

”But sometimes you gotta know who to do it with because I have done that to b***hes, that done went and f**ked my man and all that s**t,” Cardi revealed. If you’ve been keeping up with your Cardi and Offset tea, then you can likely guess who she’s referring to.

All of these elements show that Cardi is fully in control of her image and how she wants to market herself to the public. When something goes viral, sparks online discourse or evokes Stan wars, she leans in instead of hiding out. It’s precisely this consistent authenticity that made her a star in the first place—and her fans have continued to reward her for it. Gone are the days when album rollouts were tailored for polished marketing moments. 

The wait may have been excruciating for the ever-loyal Bardi Gang, but Cardi’s album rollout proves that she always keeps them in mind—and more importantly, she knows what they want from her…which is simply being Cardi.

