Hair

Cardi B Unveils Her Forthcoming Haircare Brand, Grow-Good

The girls asked, and Cardi B delivered! The "Pretty & Petty" rapper has officially announced that she’s launching a haircare brand.

Published on February 11, 2026

  • Cardi B has been developing the haircare line for 3 years, drawing from her personal experiences.
  • The brand aims to support healthy hair growth, a passion Cardi has long shared with her followers.
  • Fans are excited for the launch, eager to learn Cardi's hair care routine and try the products.
Cardi B Unveils Her Forthcoming Haircare Brand, Grow-Good
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The "Pretty & Petty" rapper has officially announced that she's launching a haircare brand called and her fans are buzzing with excitement. Her new haircare line's name? Grow-Good Beauty.

The mother of four posted a teaser video on Instagram for the upcoming line. Cardi says she has been developing the line for three years.

In the clip, Cardi explains how deeply personal this project is by showing snippets from her own hair journey. The girls are feeling seen in this Reel.

Cardi B Reveals New Haircare Line

From Cardi’s clips of getting her hair done to rocking a plastic shopping bag over her head durng a photo shoot, she’s showing what hair care can really look like. “It took me about since 2016 to now to grow my hair. I’m not going to tell you what I use for it because I have to test it out on myself first,” the artist shared in the video.

The Grammy award-winning performer emphasized her passion for products that actually support healthy, growing hair. 

Cardi also shared candid moments about how dedicated she’s been to finding what works, without revealing all the product details just yet. Her voiceover cuts between past footage and present-day shots of her working on the brand, making it clear that Grow-Good isn’t just another celebrity beauty venture but something born from personal experiences. 

Cardi’s main goal with this haircare line is for “b*tches hair to grow,” as she proudly disclosed in her teaser reel. Part of what makes Cardi’s announcement so compelling is that it comes after years of following the rapper. Cardi has proudly shown her hair growth journey, pulling fans into her process in real time.

Whether showcasing waist-length natural hair in social media posts or sharing DIY care tips such as homemade masks and treatments, she’s long been transparent about her hair care practices and the work that goes into maintaining healthy hair. 

Cardi’s fans are ecstatic about her upcoming venture, expressing their excitement in comments under her video. “Cardi, whatever you’re selling, I’m buying!! Also, we all saw the hair growth. I can’t wait for the routine and products,” commented one fan. Meanwhile, another fan claimed that the multihyphenate will get a bigger bag with this one. “And just like that, she’s a billionaire!!💰”

Grow-Good Beauty is set to launch in spring 2026. Let’s go, Cardi!

