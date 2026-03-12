The Best Body Oils That Leave You Smelling Incredible

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: anatoliycherkas / Getty Glowy skin is always in, but the real flex is skin that smells amazing, too. The best-smelling body oils don’t just hydrate; they leave a fragrance trail that makes people ask what you’re wearing. From luxe, nourishing products like the Saltair body oil to rich, buttery formulas like the fan-favorite Josie Maran argan oil body butter, these picks prove body care can double as perfume. Below are some of the best-smelling body oils worth adding to your routine right now. 1. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil — about $93 If summer had a scent, it would probably smell like Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil. This luxe option consistently ranks among the best-smelling body oils thanks to its signature coconut-floral fragrance and radiant golden shimmer. The silky dry oil hydrates skin while leaving behind a subtle glow that catches the light on shoulders, legs, and collarbones. The scent features solar amber, white florals, and coconut notes that feel like a beach vacation in a bottle. The standard 3.4-oz bottle typically sells for around $93, depending on the retailer.

8 Of The Best Smelling Body Oils 2. Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream — $46 The cult-favorite Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is technically a cream, but its oil-rich formula makes it a standout in the best-smelling body oils category. This ultra-rich Fenty body butter–style moisturizer is loaded with nearly 25% nourishing butters plus tropical oils that melt into skin. The formula also includes Barbados cherry and glycerin to help lock in moisture. The result? Soft, glossy skin that smells delicious and never feels sticky. The product usually retails for about $46, making it a luxe but attainable Fenty body butter alternative.



3. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter — $36 Few products feel as indulgent as the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, which many beauty lovers consider one of the best-smelling body oils in butter form. The iconic Josie Maran argan oil body butter is air-whipped so it melts instantly into the skin. Packed with nourishing argan oil, the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter delivers intense hydration and visible firmness. Another reason fans swear by the product is its warm, soft scent paired with that famous “Clean California Glow.” The Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter typically retails for about $36, making it one of the best value options on the list.

4. Iota Diamond Truffle Contour Body Oil — $50 For a seriously luxurious feel, try the Iota Diamond Truffle Contour Body Oil. Infused with white truffle and diamond powder, this silky oil absorbs quickly while delivering deep hydration and a radiant glow. It also helps improve the appearance of elasticity while leaving behind a soft, elegant scent. The formula usually sells for around $50, placing it right in the sweet spot between high-end and everyday body care.





5. Saltair Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil — $23 If you’re looking for affordable glow, Saltair Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil proves that the best-smelling body oils don’t have to cost a fortune. This lightweight oil features kukui, cacay, moringa, and squalane to hydrate and support the skin barrier. The scent is warm and slightly woody, making it perfect for layering with perfumes. At around $23, it’s easily one of the best budget picks for glowing skin.

6. Pattern Nourishing Body Oil With Coconut & Avocado Oil — about $36 Another standout among the best-smelling body oils is the Pattern Nourishing Body Oil, especially in the Midnight Amber scent.

This silky formula blends seven nourishing plant oils designed to lock in hydration and protect the skin barrier. Ingredients like sunflower oil, evening primrose oil, and shea butter help support healthy skin renewal, while avocado and coconut oils help defend against environmental stressors. Jojoba oil and lavender oil help leave skin radiant and hydrated while protecting against free radicals. The formula is also cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, and other harsh additives. Most retailers sell the oil for around $36.

7. Brown Sugar Babe Body Oils — starting around $15 If fragrance is your priority, Brown Sugar Babe Body Oils are often considered among the best-smelling body oils for layering with perfume. These oils are famous for bold dessert-inspired scents like “Crème de la Crème” and “Bad & Bougie,” featuring notes like juicy nectarine, red currant, and champagne accords. Prices typically start around $15 and up, depending on the size and scent.