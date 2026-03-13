The Beauties At Bossip’s Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon

Source: Adam Simms @SimmsCity

The stars aligned at American Beauty, in LA’s The Grove, for a midday event that celebrated Black women in the industry ahead of the Oscars. Bossip’s inaugural Off Script luncheon was a safe space for movers and shakers in the industry, influencers, actors, and editors.

Hosted by Bossip’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the lunch celebrated Black beauty and excellence with a toast of sunlight against a melanated backdrop. Guests enjoyed good eats, easy conversation and music by the sounds of of a DJ. The beautiful Christin Marie Studios contributed jewelry to gift bags and guests sipped Cashmere Luxe cognac for a communal toast.

Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

According to Canada, the room was carefully curated with the help of the iOne team Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Krystal Holmes, and Alexis Felder.” Leveraging their “personal contacts, connections and detective skills they were able to get the “right people in that room.”

“We wanted Off Script to feel thoughtful and relaxing yet fun during a very busy week in Hollywood,” she explained. “We were inspired by the idea that people need a respite from the busy and a chance to simply enjoy. Seeing people laugh, have genuine conversations, and get great photos was incredibly rewarding, and I couldn’t be happier about the success of the event. The goal is to continue creating spaces where Hollywood creatives can turn off their brains, be present, and connect off script, even if it’s just for lunch.”

Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.



Keep scrolling for the melanated beauties and gents at Bossip’s Off Script Pre-Oscars lunch.

Taylor Polidore