Style Gallery: Wunmi Mosaku’s Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

There is something magnetic about Wunmi Mosaku. Whether she is commanding the screen in a powerful role or stepping onto a red carpet in an effortlessly elegant look, the Oscar-nominated actress continues to prove that her presence is both undeniable and unforgettable. Now, with a historic awards season moment under her belt, Mosaku is officially having the kind of year that turns rising stars into household names. Check out her most stunning fashion moments inside.

The British Nigerian actress recently earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners, the haunting and visually rich film directed by Ryan Coogler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mosaku woke up to the life-changing news in the early morning hours when her husband excitedly told her she had officially been nominated. The moment marked a major milestone in her career and placed her among this year’s most celebrated performers.

In the film, Mosaku portrays Annie — a hoodoo practitioner — and the partner of Smoke (Michael B. Jordan). Her performance blends spirituality, vulnerability, and quiet strength, creating a character that resonated deeply with audiences, particularly Black women who saw pieces of themselves reflected in Annie’s humanity and power.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mosaku has spoken openly about how meaningful the role was for her personally. She studied hoodoo traditions and worked to perfect a Louisiana Creole dialect in order to bring authenticity to the character. But beyond the technical preparation, it was the emotional response from viewers that left the biggest impact.

The actress shared that seeing Black women connect with Annie’s softness, spirituality, and resilience felt deeply healing. For many viewers, the character represented a more complete and complex portrayal of Black womanhood on screen.

Meanwhile, the film itself made history during awards season, earning a staggering 16 Oscar nominations and becoming one of the year’s most talked-about projects. The recognition has only amplified Mosaku’s star power, placing her firmly in the spotlight ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Of course, with awards season comes plenty of red carpets, premieres, and high-profile appearances. And if there is one thing Mosaku consistently delivers, it is style. From regal gowns to modern silhouettes that celebrate her growing baby bump, the actress has been quietly building a fashion portfolio that deserves just as much attention as her acting.

With Oscar buzz swirling and Hollywood watching closely, Wunmi Mosaku is not only a force on screen but also a red carpet standout.

Take a look at some of Wunmi Mosaku’s most stunning fashion moments below.