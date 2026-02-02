Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

2026 Grammys Moments For The Culture You Need To See

Kendrick made history, FLO served style, and Lauryn reminded everyone what legacy sounds like.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kendrick Lamar became the most decorated rap artist in Grammy history.
  • Lauryn Hill led a powerful tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack.
  • Celebrities used their platforms to speak out against ICE and immigration issues.
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2026 Grammys stunned fans on Sunday, February 1, with a dazzling red carpet, a ceremony packed with unforgettable performances, and awards that finally gave some of our favorite artists the recognition they deserve. Music’s biggest night remains one of the most talked-about stops of awards season. As entertainment, culture, and music keep merging in real time, there was no way the Grammys wouldn’t also bring us moments of Black excellence that made us smile.


Because when it comes to music, style, beauty, and impact, Black artists change the game. From historic wins to powerful tributes and viral red carpet slayage, these were the top 2026 Grammys moments for the culture.


Kendrick Lamar Becomes The Most Decorated Rap Artist in Grammy History

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

One of the biggest cultural moments of the night belonged to Kendrick Lamar, who continues to prove why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Going into the ceremony, Kendrick led in nominations. By the end of the night, he had officially cinched his 26th Grammy, becoming the most decorated rap artist in Grammy history. That win pushed him past Jay-Z, who previously held the record with 25.

And what made the moment even more powerful? Kendrick was presented the award by Queen Latifah and Doechii, a true multi-generational show of respect in hip-hop.



Lauryn Hill’s Tribute To D’Angelo And Roberta Flack Was Everything

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


If you watched the tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, you already know: this was one of the most emotional moments of the entire night.


Lauryn Hill took the stage alongside powerhouse vocalists including Jon Batiste, Wyclef Jean, Bilal, John Legend, and Lucky Daye for a tribute that felt like a masterclass in soul.


The performance opened with D’Angelo’s work before flowing into Roberta Flack’s timeless classics, ending with a rendition of “Killing Me Softly.” Lauryn and Wyclef performing it together brought a wave of Fugees nostalgia that had the entire room on its feet.


Fans paying close attention also caught a nod to gospel legend Richard Smallwood. The tribute closed on “Amen,” echoing the spirit of the singer’s “Total Praise.” Images of late artists like Angie Stone were displayed in remembrance.


And Lauryn? She looked like the icon she is — wearing an all-black dress with a cinched belt, dramatic skirt movement, black gloves, dark shades, and perfectly styled curled locs.



Kehlani & Other Celebs Spoke Out Against ICE

68th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
Source: Rich Polk / Getty



Another moment that stood out was how several artists used their platforms to speak on the current state of America.


Singer Kehlani was especially outspoken, calling on artists to come together as a community and use their collective voices against oppression and cruelty. Multiple celebrities echoed similar sentiments, speaking out against ICE and ongoing immigration controversies, calling for humanity and compassion. Artists like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish also made pointed comments.



FLO’s Royal Blue Red Carpet Moment Was Giving Destiny’s Child Energy

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty


Over on the red carpet, girl group FLO delivered one of the most stylish coordinated moments of the night. The trio arrived in matching royal blue looks featuring sheer fabric, sequins, and layered shades of blue. Each outfit had its own cut and personality — some showing legs, others shoulders, others midriff — while still looking fly.


FLO’s look was serving serious ’90s it-girl group glamour. Destiny’s Child, anyone?


Teyana Taylor’s Abs Deserve Their Own Grammy

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

And of course, we cannot talk about the Grammys without mentioning Teyana Taylor. Teyana is having a year — now officially Golden Globe and Oscar nominated. So, when she hit the Grammys carpet, all eyes were on her. She stepped out in a barely-there nude-toned dress that was slinky, sculptural, and unapologetically sexy.


Her abs made their usual star appearance (as they should), and Teyana showing up looking like a walking body of work is always a cultural event.



Cher’s “Luther Vandross” Slip-Up Became An Instant Viral 2026 Grammys Moment

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty



One of the funniest viral moments of the night came courtesy of Cher, who accidentally gave the internet a gift.


While announcing that Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Record of the Year for their song “Luther,” Cher mistakenly read it as if the award went to the late legend Luther Vandross himself.


The camera caught Kendrick and SZA laughing, while comment sections immediately lit up. The slip-up accidentally became a sweet reminder of Luther Vandross’ lasting impact on music. A Grammys moment for the culture — even by accident.



From Kendrick’s history-making win to Lauryn Hill’s soul-stirring tribute, the 2026 Grammys were filled with moments that celebrated Black people on music, style, and culture.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion Grammys kendrick lamar Lauryn Hill most recent Newsletter style sza

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

So Sad! Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Announces Death Of Her 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Codi Dreaux

Bossip
Cardi B/Stefon Diggs

Cardi Says Mum's The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs' Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically

Bossip
Georgia Fort

Press Under Fire! Meet Georgia Fort, The Journalist Arrested With Don Lemon For Filming An ICE Protest And Doing Her Job

MadameNoire
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

'I'm Literally Shaking' — Kristy Scott Breaks Silence, Promises To Share 'The Real, The Raw, The Ugly' Following Desmond Scott Split

MadameNoire
Trending
2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jackée Harry Opens Up About GLP-1s, Her Facelift & Feeling Like Herself Again

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs? And Why You Should Pay Attention

US-TELEVISION-APPLE-STREAMING-SEE
17 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Lisa Bonet Looking Fly And Fabulous Over The Years

Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship
26 Items
Books  |  Keyaira Boone

26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close